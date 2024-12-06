Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Solana, Ethereum, Cryptos - American Wrap 06 Dec

Solana vs. Ethereum: Altcoin season heats up as Bitcoin price drops below $100,000
Solana (SOL) left Ethereum (ETH) behind in terms of on-chain metrics like protocol fees and decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes in October and November. However, metrics show that in the first six days of December, the two altcoins are neck-and-neck as the altcoin season persists.
BTC/USD made rally toward new all-time highs after double three pattern
In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts charts of Bitcoin BTCUSD published in members area of the website. Our members know BTCUSD is showing impulsive bullish sequences in the cycle from the 50186 low. Recently, it made a clear three-wave correction. The pull back completed as Elliott Wave Double Three pattern and made rally toward new highs as expected. In this discussion, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave pattern and forecast.
Trump names David sacks as first crypto czar
Donald Trump appoints David Sacks as the first Crypto and AI Czar, aiming to shape US leadership in emerging technologies and digital assets.
