Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Cardano & Worldcoin — Asian Wrap 29 January
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana (SOL) is trading in the red, down 2% at press time on Thursday, aligning with the broader cryptocurrency market correction as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. The smart contract token shows a rising bearish bias in retail sentiment as SOL futures Open Interest declines and funding rate turns negative. Technically, Solana flashes downside risk targeting the $116 support zone with a deeper zone at $100.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA slips below $0.36 as geopolitical tensions pressure risk assets

Cardano (ADA) price extends losses, trading below $0.36 on Thursday after a correction on the previous day. Risk sentiment continues to weaken with rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, pressuring risk assets such as ADA. On the technical side, the ongoing pullback raises the risk of further downside, with ADA potentially revisiting its December 31 low around $0.32 if selling pressure persists.

Top Crypto Gainers: Worldcoin, Canton, Jupiter hold gains as the market corrects

Worldcoin is down 5% at press time on Thursday, retracing from the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) after Wednesday's 25% rally. The declining trend in the 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs indicates a broader downtrend. A sustained push below the 50-day EMA at $0.5547 could open room toward the $0.5000 psychological support.

Author

FXStreet Team

