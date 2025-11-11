Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 11 November

Solana (SOL) is trading around $164 at the time of writing on Tuesday, reflecting a lethargic sentiment spreading across the cryptocurrency market after the previous day’s bullish momentum.

Bitcoin (BTC) price edges slightly lower and holds around $105,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday after testing a key resistance level. A decisive close above this crucial resistance could pave the way for further gains for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. On the institutional front, a modest $1.15 million inflow into US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on Monday marks a positive shift after a week of heavy outflows, which could further support BTC’s recovery.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $105,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after giving back part of the gains accrued the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are also cooling down, reflecting possible profit-taking and risk-off sentiment.