Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 11 November
Solana Price Forecast: SOL falling wedge pattern projects 22% breakout
Solana (SOL) is trading around $164 at the time of writing on Tuesday, reflecting a lethargic sentiment spreading across the cryptocurrency market after the previous day’s bullish momentum.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC tests key resistance as momentum improves, ETF inflows return
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges slightly lower and holds around $105,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday after testing a key resistance level. A decisive close above this crucial resistance could pave the way for further gains for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. On the institutional front, a modest $1.15 million inflow into US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on Monday marks a positive shift after a week of heavy outflows, which could further support BTC’s recovery.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP recovery stalls amid low institutional and retail demand
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $105,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after giving back part of the gains accrued the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are also cooling down, reflecting possible profit-taking and risk-off sentiment.
Author