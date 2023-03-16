Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Bitcoin and Uniswap – European Wrap 16 March

Uniswap (UNI) price is a sign on the wall of things to come, and technical traders will tell you that it is time to exit if you believe in a long position in the altcoin. After the big landslide drop on Wednesday that resulted in a 6% drop, bulls are trying to find support at the monthly S1 support level. Seeing the behavior of UNI price action this Thursday, it might be time for bulls to get out and await a lower support.

Bitcoin price is moving horizontally as the risk of a downside break continues to grow. With it, Ethereum price (ETH) and other altcoins like Ripple price (XRP) have conformed to a slowdown. The tokens have experienced a slight drop from the previous days as concerns over market liquidity escalate.

Solana price (SOL) is trading with a bullish bias on the smaller time frame, moving upwards as the price consolidates along an ascending trendline. However, despite the bullish move, overhead pressure from major Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) could dissuade the rally, causing the altcoin to drop in market value. Bulls must increase their presence in the market for the uptrend to sustain. However, given the uncertainty and sluggish sentiment shown by gig cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), chances for significant uptrends remain bleak even for Solana.

