Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shibarium, Ripple & Arbitrum – European Wrap 31 August

Shibarium sees threefold wallet growth, bullish catalysts set stage for Shiba Inu price recovery
Shibarium, the Layer 2 scaling solution of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has hit a key milestone. Shibarium’s first launch was botched earlier this month, but the relaunch on August 28 resulted in threefold growth in the number of wallets on the Layer 2 chain.
On the day of the relaunch, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 chain added 35,000 new wallets to its network as users lined up to use Shibarium. The successful relaunch is likely to act as a bullish catalyst and trigger a recovery in SHIB price, supported by bullish on-chain metrics.
XRP price could plummet 7% as whales dump their Ripple holdings
XRP price dropped and wiped out all its gains from Judge Torres' ruling that offered Ripple a partial victory in the lawsuit brought forward by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). XRP is one of the only altcoins in the crypto ecosystem, after Bitcoin and Ethereum, to receive legal clarity in a lawsuit ruling.
In the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, Judge Torres declared a partial win for the payment firm and considered XRP a “non-security.” Following Judge Torres’ ruling, Judge Failla in the recent Uniswap lawsuit referred to Bitcoin and Ethereum as commodities and not “securities”.
Arbitrum’s ARB price set to rally as whales add 586 million tokens to holdings
Arbitrum price could see an explosive move to the upside as major buy signals emerge. Additionally, high net-worth investors are scooping up ARB tokens, a move that further strengthens the bullish outlook for the Layer 2 token.
Arbitrum price registered a 24% crash between August 15 and 17, which created a local bottom at $0.882. This dip was the perfect opportunity for whales who have been accumulating ARB. According to data analytics platform Santiment, whales holding 1 million to 10 million tokens scooped up 586 million ARB between August 14 and 31. This 77% uptick in their holdings indicates that the investors bought the dip, which is a bullish sign for the token’s price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Investors resort to small collections amid dull markets
Bitcoin price is up 5% after breaking consolidation but could lose ground covered amid growing overhead pressure. Ethereum price must hold above $1,630 support or risk falling back to consolidation with Grayscale victory effect fading. Ripple price’s tether to 200-day EMA at $0.5251, exposes XRP to the risk of a 7% dip.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by large wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whale addresses are not giving up on the DeFi token, pushing onwards by balancing the skepticism from other investors.
Investors' skepticism outshines Robinhood wallet’s addition of BTC and DOGE
Robinhood made headlines when it first joined the crypto space and has since been attempting to establish itself. Working together successfully is not easy, and in order to reach the hearts of investors, the company needs to do a little more.
Grayscale GBTC to ETF approval by US SEC would be a double-edged sword, Bloomberg analysts
Grayscale won in its prolonged case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The asset manager's appeal to have its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) converted to a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) finally bore fruit after the US District Circuit Court gave a positive ruling.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.