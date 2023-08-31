Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shibarium, Ripple & Arbitrum – European Wrap 31 August

Share:

Shibarium, the Layer 2 scaling solution of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has hit a key milestone. Shibarium’s first launch was botched earlier this month, but the relaunch on August 28 resulted in threefold growth in the number of wallets on the Layer 2 chain.

On the day of the relaunch, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 chain added 35,000 new wallets to its network as users lined up to use Shibarium. The successful relaunch is likely to act as a bullish catalyst and trigger a recovery in SHIB price, supported by bullish on-chain metrics.

XRP price dropped and wiped out all its gains from Judge Torres' ruling that offered Ripple a partial victory in the lawsuit brought forward by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). XRP is one of the only altcoins in the crypto ecosystem, after Bitcoin and Ethereum, to receive legal clarity in a lawsuit ruling.

In the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, Judge Torres declared a partial win for the payment firm and considered XRP a “non-security.” Following Judge Torres’ ruling, Judge Failla in the recent Uniswap lawsuit referred to Bitcoin and Ethereum as commodities and not “securities”.

Arbitrum price could see an explosive move to the upside as major buy signals emerge. Additionally, high net-worth investors are scooping up ARB tokens, a move that further strengthens the bullish outlook for the Layer 2 token.

Arbitrum price registered a 24% crash between August 15 and 17, which created a local bottom at $0.882. This dip was the perfect opportunity for whales who have been accumulating ARB. According to data analytics platform Santiment, whales holding 1 million to 10 million tokens scooped up 586 million ARB between August 14 and 31. This 77% uptick in their holdings indicates that the investors bought the dip, which is a bullish sign for the token’s price.