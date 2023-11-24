Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shibarium, Bitcoin & FTT – European Wrap 24 November

Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery
Shibarium, the scaling solution for Shiba Inu, observed an increase in transaction activity. The rise in transaction count is indicative of higher activity on Shibarium, fueling a bullish outlook among traders for SHIB price.
Shibarium’s total transaction count crossed the 4 million mark. The protocol has accumulated a total of 4,133,220 transactions since its launch. Between November 22 and 23, daily transactions on Shibarium nearly doubled, from 29,280 to 43,690, overnight.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin (BTC) price, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region, where it has been for roughly two weeks.
Bitcoin price has been in a slow uptrend since October 27. This climb has produced multiple higher highs, which do not conform with the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) lower highs. Such non-conformity is termed bearish divergence and is a sell signal that forecasts a move in the opposite direction. This move could either be a small pullback or a steep correction.
FTT rallies 25% as it benefits from FTX revival hopes, Binance saga
FTT, the native token of FTX exchange, rallied to its local top of $5.54 on November 10, this is a level previously seen in 2022. The token’s price rally is driven by two likely catalysts, market participants’ hopes for FTX 2.0 launch and Binance’s $4.3 billion settlement with the Justice Department, reminiscent of the FTX bankruptcy saga.
FTT price noted 25% weekly gains against the USD Tether (USDT) on Binance. FTX exchange’s liquidation of assets and transfer of funds, added to the rising activity in the crypto ecosystem. FTX and affiliate trading firm Alameda Research transferred a total of $474 million in assets to meet the financial obligations of the bankrupt exchange and pave the way for a new exchange, FTX2.0.
