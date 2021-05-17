Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic — Asian Wrap 17 May

Vitalik Buterin burns 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, sending SHIB price up by 40%

Shortly after donating $1.5 billion worth of Shiba Inu tokens to a COVID-19 relief crypto fund, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin destroyed over 410 trillion SHIB.

41% of SHIB tokens destroyed

Over the past week, cryptocurrency investors have witnessed the rise and the fall of dog-themed tokens. One of the most prominent meme-based dog coins, Shiba Inu, has received massive traction as crypto exchanges, including Binance and FTX rushed to list the digital currency.

