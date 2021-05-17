Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic — Asian Wrap 17 May

Vitalik Buterin burns 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, sending SHIB price up by 40%
Shortly after donating $1.5 billion worth of Shiba Inu tokens to a COVID-19 relief crypto fund, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin destroyed over 410 trillion SHIB.
41% of SHIB tokens destroyed
Over the past week, cryptocurrency investors have witnessed the rise and the fall of dog-themed tokens. One of the most prominent meme-based dog coins, Shiba Inu, has received massive traction as crypto exchanges, including Binance and FTX rushed to list the digital currency.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1\
Dogecoin price is hovering around a confluence of support levels that promise an upswing to record levels. A breakdown of the immediate resistance level will confirm the start of this bullish trajectory.
Dogecoin price remains bullish
Dogecoin price is currently hovering inside the demand barrier that stretches from $0.489 to $0.522. Interestingly, this zone harbors the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.504. Hence, a quick bounce from this confluence seems likely.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC readies itself for another 24% advance
Ethereum Classic price is currently in a downtrend but shows potential for a quick bull rally. ETC needs to bounce out of the immediate demand zone to take set up another lower high.
Ethereum Classic continues to descend
Ethereum Classic shows the formation of lower highs and lower lows since May 6. This downward move accelerated on May 12 as ETC slid nearly 28% in a single day. Ethereum Classic price is currently trading inside the immediate demand zone, stretching from $86.26 to $96. Considering the overextended state of the cryptocurrency market, a minor upswing in ETC seems likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic readies itself for another 24% advance
Ethereum Classic price is currently in a downtrend but shows potential for a quick bull rally. ETC needs to bounce out of the immediate demand zone to take set up another lower high.
Bitcoin price extends sell-off after Elon Musk implies Tesla may have sold BTC holdings
Bitcoin price and altcoins suffered a major crash last week following Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla would halt receiving payments in BTC. The billionaire entrepreneur has once again shook the markets as he implied in a recent tweet that the electric car company sold or may sell the rest of its crypto holdings.
SHIB price fades under the spotlight with Shiba Inu dangerously close to a major decline
SHIB price slump to the lower trend line of the descending triangle has been methodical, lacking sharp moves on the one-hour chart. The introduction of a secondary trend line and the declining 50 one-hour simple moving average (SMA) increases the downward pressure on the token and the odds of a breakdown in the next few hours.
Polygon to consolidate after striking key level
MATIC price overcame two days of indecision on May 12 and May 13 to generate one of the largest one-day advances in 2021. As long as Polygon remains above the topside trend line currently at $1.26, the DeFi token will extend the impulsive rally moving forward.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.