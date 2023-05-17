Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Cosmos & Bitcoin – European Wrap 17 May

Share:

(SHIB) price is still very much caught in a downward trend channel, and a swift recovery or breakout is nowhere to be seen. Bulls are finally able to let at least the price action trade a bit sideways for this week, while once again cracks are starting to show. Itt is only a matter of hours before SHIB breaks lower. Keep an eye on $0.00000840. Once that breaks, expect to see another leg lower toward a new low for 2023.

Cosmos price is sitting at a critical level where buyers have a chance to take control. A closer inspection shows that ATOM bulls have been planning a comeback.

Cosmos price has been trading between the $9.37 to $12.50 range since November 2022. Although ATOM bulls put their backs into it and attempted to exit this range in January 2023, it was a failure. Over the last two months or so, the altcoin has formed four lower lows.

Nearly 50,000 Bitcoin held by long-term wallet addresses have entered the market again. While BTC sale by long-term holders is typically considered bearish, past experience shows that revived supply entering the market has led to a recovery for BTC in the long-term.

Bitcoin wallet addresses holding the asset for more than a year shed their BTC holdings earlier this week. While a decline in BTC supply held by long-term holders is typically considered bearish for an asset, in the case of Bitcoin, “revived” supply usually precedes a price recovery.