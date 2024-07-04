Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Bitcoin & Worldcoin – European Wrap 4 July

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin large holders exit, putting pressure on SHIB, DOGE price
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have noted a decline in the number of large wallet holders of the meme coin, while retail investors accumulate the asset. The change in the demand for the asset in different segments of holders implies that traders can expect a change in prices too.
Bitcoin price struggles around $58,000 as US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) faced rejection at the daily resistance level of $63,956 on Monday, resulting in a 4.2% decline over the next two days. BTC’s price extends its downward move and falls below $58,000 on Thursday, adding more than 4% losses in the day.
Worldcoin is poised for 17% rally as as technical indicators signal bullish momentum
Worldcoin (WLD) price revisited the weekly support level on Thursday and bounced 9% from the support level to trade up 3.5% at $2.379 at the time of writing. Technical analysis indicates that WLD, an AI-driven token, has formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling potential upside in the upcoming days.
