Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Bitcoin & Ethereum – American Wrap 11 August

Ethereum’s low volatility and bullish on-chain metrics hint at potential ETH price rally

Some of Ethereum’s on-chain metrics have flipped bullish recently, at a moment when the volatility of the altcoin’s price has hit a record low, according to data from IntoTheBlock. This combination of factors is likely to lead to an upward rally in the short term, as periods of  low volatility, which usually don’t last longer than a month, are typically followed by a price spike in either direction.
Ethereum volatility as seen on IntoTheBlock

Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens have been among the top-performing cryptocurrencies over the past week amid low volatility conditions for bitcoin (BTC).The tokens have risen 20% over the past week, compared with nominal gains for bitcoin and ether (ETH). Among alternative currencies, higher returns were generated only by rollbit (RLB) and unibot (UNIBOT).

 

Bitcoin and altcoin prices could benefit from cooling inflation, US PPI for July exceeds expectations

The US Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the cost of goods from the producers' perspective. This implies that higher PPI numbers signify higher inflation, which could lead to interest rate hikes. 

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 29347.9
Today Daily Change -79.04
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 29426.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 29358.08
Daily SMA50 29970.03
Daily SMA100 28626.28
Daily SMA200 26928.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29696.88
Previous Daily Low 29322.76
Previous Weekly High 30027.74
Previous Weekly Low 28559.08
Previous Monthly High 31848.1
Previous Monthly Low 28855.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 29465.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 29553.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 29267.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 29108.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 28893.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 29641.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 29856.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 30015.74

 

 

 
