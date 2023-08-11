Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Bitcoin & Ethereum – American Wrap 11 August

Ethereum’s low volatility and bullish on-chain metrics hint at potential ETH price rally
Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens have been among the top-performing cryptocurrencies over the past week amid low volatility conditions for bitcoin (BTC).The tokens have risen 20% over the past week, compared with nominal gains for bitcoin and ether (ETH). Among alternative currencies, higher returns were generated only by rollbit (RLB) and unibot (UNIBOT).
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29347.9
|Today Daily Change
|-79.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|29426.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|29358.08
|Daily SMA50
|29970.03
|Daily SMA100
|28626.28
|Daily SMA200
|26928.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29696.88
|Previous Daily Low
|29322.76
|Previous Weekly High
|30027.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|28559.08
|Previous Monthly High
|31848.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|28855.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29465.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29553.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29267.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29108.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28893.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29641.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29856.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30015.74
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.
XRP rallies to $50 on Gemini, Ripple holders speculate outcome of SEC appeal against Judge Torres' ruling
XRP witnessed a massive price rally and hit $50 on Gemini exchange platform. The relisting announcement by Gemini was received with enthusiasm in the crypto community.
Dogecoin’s on-chain data foreshadows 155% rally for DOGE holders
Dogecoin price continues to trade below a declining trendline that serves as resistance for more than nine months. As DOGE slithers close to this hurdle and knocks on it, it is a clear sign of an attempted breakout.
Ethereum’s low volatility and bullish on-chain metrics hint at potential ETH price rally
Some of Ethereum’s on-chain metrics have flipped bullish recently, at a moment when the volatility of the altcoin’s price has hit a record low, according to data from IntoTheBlock.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.