With the Fed rate hike around the corner, this is how Bitcoin and the crypto markets will react
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
How to trade these three altcoins with massive upside potential: QTUM, KNC & TRB
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Did breakout bulls get it wrong?
Shiba Inu price witnesses bearish rejection to start the final trading week of July. It was mentioned in an earlier forecast this month that the triangle could be a smart money trap. The bulls who partook in the bullish breakout of the triangle are now at a loss and are testing the final level of support before a downward spiral becomes evident. Traders should consider the price action around the current market value as a pivotal fork in the road.
How will Bitcoin price react to another 75 basis point hike?
Bitcoin price is undergoing an uptick in sell-side activity that has led to a retracement after nearly a week of an uptrend, starting July 13. Now, BTC has arrived at a level that will decide its fate and perhaps the directional bias for altcoins.
Ethereum readies for another reversal ahead of the much-awaited FOMC meeting
ETH is doddering marginally below $1,550 following a few days of stability. The leading smart contracts token had jumped from support roughly at $1,040 in the previous week, and nearly brushed shoulders with $1,700.
Crypto.com embraces Google Pay, opens gates to faster payments
Crypto.com announced that Google Pay has been added as a payment method on its application. Users can now make faster, more efficient payments and instantly buy crypto in a few simple steps using Google Pay.
Ripple smart contracts & fleeting whales pt.2
XRP is running high on hope as the digital remittance token consolidates in the mid $0.35 range. The profit-taking display comes after a modest 23% incline in price this week. The rally accompanies optimistic market sentiment changes.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.