Crypto market cap on Monday stands at $2.2 trillion, down 5.2% over seven days, although it showed some growth over the weekend. Local market capitalisation peaked on March 14th, but the active decline began about a month ago, with a sequence of lower lows and lower highs.

Technology giant Apple Inc. has reportedly reached an agreement with Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI to include the latter’s tech in the next iPhone. Bloomberg reported that the two parts have likely finalized the terms for OpenAI’s application in Apple’s iOS 18.

XRP trades at $0.4940, losing more than 1% at the time of writing, as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple are set to file the so-called “Omnibus letter motions” on Monday, which will seal materials and supporting evidence related to the remedies-related court phase. The filing of this motion is one of the last steps before the judge rules on whether Ripple needs to pay a penalty for its institutional sales of XRP and, if so, which amount should it pay.

