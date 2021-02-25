Ripple Price Forecast: XRP at risk of a 50% drop as critical indicator screams buy
XRP had a wild run in the past month, experiencing a ton of volatility that started with an initial pump orchestrated by the Reddit group named WallStreetBets. The digital asset remains quite volatile and could be poised for a significant drop.
ZAP Price Prediction: Upside potential on ZAP/USD as Chainlink’s alternative
Chances are you wouldn’t correctly guess this bull market’s top-performing token. It’s Zap Protocol (ZAP) -- a Chainlink (LINK) alternative that represents the most decentralized oracle proxy for smart contracts. Zap Protocol is a multifunctional blockchain solution offering full liquidity around many DeFi use-cases such as data monetization, token creation, and creating various decentralized applications (DApps). Innovatively, Zap’s smart contract templates use bonding curves, which are algorithmic market makers that provide the liquidity for the protocol. Zap Protocol went live on mainnet January 2019.
Cardano price is primed for new all-time highs as ADA protocol prepares for new upgrade
Cardano has been trading in a robust uptrend for the past two months as investors are looking for better alternatives to Ethereum. The upcoming update for the digital asset will allow users to create tokens from scratch on top of the Cardano blockchain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
VET is ready for a quick jump to $0.05 if key level holds
Vechain had a significant rebound already climbing by more than 35% since its low of $0.0346. VET managed to climb above a critical resistance level which is now acting as a robust support point.
Algorand may become the standard smart contracts protocol fuelling ALGO price uptrend
In the past two months, Ethereum has seen a lot of competition as the massively high fees forced investors to look for better alternatives. Algorand has announced several positive developments and aims to become a solution by providing faster and cheaper transactions.
Crypto bull run on track amid surge in US inflation expectations
The crypto bull run has taken a breather after the gruesome drop in value at the beginning of this week. Bitcoin led the freefall, dropping from $58,000 to $45,000. Generally, all cryptocurrencies retraced and are now holding above key support levels to prepare for another upswing to new yearly highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.