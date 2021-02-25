XRP had a wild run in the past month, experiencing a ton of volatility that started with an initial pump orchestrated by the Reddit group named WallStreetBets. The digital asset remains quite volatile and could be poised for a significant drop.

Chances are you wouldn’t correctly guess this bull market’s top-performing token. It’s Zap Protocol (ZAP) -- a Chainlink (LINK) alternative that represents the most decentralized oracle proxy for smart contracts. Zap Protocol is a multifunctional blockchain solution offering full liquidity around many DeFi use-cases such as data monetization, token creation, and creating various decentralized applications (DApps). Innovatively, Zap’s smart contract templates use bonding curves, which are algorithmic market makers that provide the liquidity for the protocol. Zap Protocol went live on mainnet January 2019.

Cardano has been trading in a robust uptrend for the past two months as investors are looking for better alternatives to Ethereum. The upcoming update for the digital asset will allow users to create tokens from scratch on top of the Cardano blockchain.