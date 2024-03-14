Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Tesla & Pepe – European Wrap 14 March

Share:

XRP price falls slightly on Thursday, trading at around $0.67, below its 2024 peak of $0.7440. Investors brace for a key deadline in the Securities and Exchange Commission vs. Ripple lawsuit on March 22, which could potentially affect XRP price as it is the native token of the XRP Ledger payment network developed by Ripple.

Meanwhile, crypto experts are speculating on the likelihood of an XRP Exchange Traded Product (ETP) following the recent approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs. A recent panel discussion also featured lead attorneys for both Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), highlighting their different approaches in terms of how the sector should be regulated.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, popularly known as “Dogefather” due to his history of comments endorsing Dogecoin (DOGE), said Wednesday that the meme coin could become an official payment method for Tesla cars “at some point.”

DOGE price increased 8.4% to $0.1876 after Musk’s remarks. This surge in interest also supported a price rally of other tokens related to Tesla CEO such as Grok (GROK) and Optimus AI (OPTI).

"Tesla will enable Doge payments at some point. Doge to the Moon"



一 Elon Musk



@dogeofficialceo pic.twitter.com/76HlBG0Qsi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 14, 2024

Pepe (PEPE) price shows strength in Thursday’s early Asian session, with a 15% uptick in the last four hours. This surge in PEPE could kick-start the second phase of the meme coin rally.

Pepe price has been in a tight consolidation stage since the local top formation on March 5. However, the recent flip of the $0.00000807 resistance level into a support floor has increased buying pressure, pushing PEPE up by 15%.