Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Sui & Toncoin — Asian Wrap 23 January

Could XRP ETFs receive SEC approval after rumored upcoming CME launch of XRP and Solana futures?
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) allegedly plans to launch Ripple's XRP and Solana (SOL) futures contracts following a now-deleted post on a staging website detailing how trading for both assets will function.
Sui Price Forecast: SUI bears aiming for a 30% crash
Sui (SUI) price extends its decline, trading below $4.37 on Thursday after rejecting from its ascending trendline in the previous day. Coinglass data shows that SUI’s long-to-short ratio reached the lowest level in over a month, reflecting a bearish sentiment. Moreover, the technical outlook suggests a correction as momentum indicators show weakness, projecting a 30% crash ahead.
Toncoin price flashes 45% rally signal as Trump’s Ross Ulbricht pardon lifts Privacy coins
Toncoin price crossed $5.3 on Wednesday, driven by bullish sentiment after President Donald Trump pardoned early-Bitcoiner Ross Ulbricht. On-chain analysis shows that whale investors had been on a 10-day buying spree before the latest bullish news events surrounding Privacy-focused coins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Sui Price Forecast: SUI bears aiming for a 30% crash
Sui price extends its decline, trading below $4.37 on Thursday after rejecting from its ascending trendline in the previous day. Coinglass data shows that SUI’s long-to-short ratio reached the lowest level in over a month, reflecting a bearish sentiment.
Could XRP ETFs receive SEC approval after rumored upcoming CME launch of XRP and Solana futures?
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange allegedly plans to launch Ripple's XRP and Solana futures contracts following a now-deleted post on a staging website detailing how trading for both assets will function.
Crypto Today: BTC, Solana, XRP mount $3.5T support as Ross Ulbricht and Tornado Cash rulings spark optimism
The global crypto market capitalization fell 1.7% to hit $3.5 trillion on Wednesday. Bitcoin, Solana and XRP held firm above their respective critical support levels at $103,000, $3 and $250.
Toncoin price flashes 45% rally signal as Trump’s Ross Ulbricht pardon lifts Privacy coins
Toncoin price crossed $5.3 on Wednesday, driven by bullish sentiment after President Donald Trump pardoned early-Bitcoiner Ross Ulbricht. On-chain analysis shows that whale investors had been on a 10-day buying spree before the latest bullish news events surrounding Privacy-focused coins.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.