Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2423, moving within a short-term bearish trend amid decreasing market volatility.

Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing nearly 24 of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0584, off the recent low touched at $0.537. The coin has been moving in sync with the broader market gripped by bearish sentiments and panic selling. Stellar is the tenth largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $1.18 billion and an average daily trading volume about $300 million.

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $17.9 billion has recovered from the recent low of $152.50 to trade at $165.23 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.