Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Shiba Inu & Ethereum – European Wrap 13 March

XRP price climbs 17% weekly, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse comments whether XRP is the next Bitcoin
XRP price corrected after hitting its year-to-date peak of $0.7440. Despite its recent pullback, XRP price yielded nearly 17% weekly gains for holders ahead of the upcoming deadline in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on whether XRP can create value and how the altcoin compares to Bitcoin, in a recent interview with Bloomberg Live. Brad Garlinghouse says that Bitcoin ETF volumes have been soaring while ahead of the BTC halving. The Ripple executive says that the broader crypto market is following Bitcoin’s lead and comments on the bullishness in the ecosystem, in a recent tweet on X.
BTC ETF volumes have been soaring, we’re due for a halving and the broader crypto market is following BTC's lead (as has historically been the case). As someone who has experienced multiple cycles of “crypto is back” it’s imperative this bullishness go hand in hand with…— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 11, 2024
Meme coin season ends abruptly, whales transfer large volumes of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and PEPE to exchanges
Whales are transferring their meme coin holdings to centralized exchange wallets, in large volumes. Specifically, three popular meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB), PEPE, and Dogecoin (DOGE), have seen a spike in exchange transfers.
Typically, an increase in an asset’s supply on exchanges, accompanied by a price decline, is a bearish sign for the cryptocurrency. According to data from crypto intelligence trackers, two whales deposited $10.6 million worth of SHIB and PEPE to centralized exchanges Gemini, Crypto.com and OKX. Nearly four years ago, one of them scooped up 15.2 trillion SHIB tokens, of which they transferred 200 billion to Gemini and Crypto.com. The whale’s SHIB transfer is valued at $6.49 million.
150,000,000 #DOGE (26,444,716 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Robinhoodhttps://t.co/X0aMNJ5A2Z— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 12, 2024
Ethereum Layer 2 locks nearly $40 billion in assets as Dencun upgrade looms
Ethereum Layer 2 projects, those that scale the underlying blockchain and are built on top of Ether, locked in $38.98 billion in cryptocurrencies ahead of a key technical upgrade. The Dencun upgrade, scheduled to occur on Wednesday, is the most significant upgrade in the Ethereum ecosystem since the Merge.
Ethereum Layer 2 tokens see a resurgence in the narrative’s popularity as the Dencun upgrade draws close. Of all the technical improvements that the Hard Fork proposes to bring to the Ethereum mainnet, the reduction in transaction cost for L2 tokens is the most significant one for the Ether and L2 community.
Ethereum's scaling roadmap is rollups.— eric.eth (@econoar) March 13, 2024
Quit picturing a world where all txs are done on L1. This is a false reality if you have similar values as the Ethereum community.
As a community, we value the ability for anyone to run a node, above all else.
L2 is Ethereum. pic.twitter.com/TNuuRnufVW
