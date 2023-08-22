Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Shiba Inu & Bitcoin – European Wrap 22 August

Share:

Ripple battles XRP's declining adoption and large wallet investors are eyeing a recovery in the altcoin. While the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit resulted in a lag in XRP adoption, the altcoin has since been relisted on exchanges like Coinbase.

Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton notes how XRP lags behind in its development when compared to other altcoins over the past three years. This is one of the consequences of the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. Attorney John Deaton, an XRP token holder, told the community in a recent tweet that the damage caused to XRP’s adoption by the SEC lawsuit cannot be underestimated.

Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium suffered a roadblock on its mainnet launch. Problems with the network left around 1,000 Ethereum and 600,000 BONE tokens locked, leaving users unable to access or recover their funds and pushing down Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price.

Shytoshi Kusama, leading developer of the Shiba Inu project, attributed the technical problems to high demand and announced a $2 million insurance to cover the value of the tokens paused on the Shibarium bridge. Since then, Kusama has shared new updates on Shiba Inu’s progress in recovering the Layer 2 project and preparing it to go live once again.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has slithered back to its low-volatile, rangebound movement after a sudden spike in volatility on August 18. But this dry spell could come to an end at the start of a new week.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has suffered a fatal setback that knocked it down by 18% between August 9 and August 17. This sudden downtrend tagged the critical support level at $25,000. But buy-the-dip investors seem to have pushed BTC to $26,000 where it currently trades.