Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ripple & Crypto – European Wrap 23 August

Ripple remains in downtrend
Not much of a change on XRPUSD. Coin remains under pressure as while cryptomarket is down, plus there is some uncertainty about the riple after the SEC asked the judge if they could make a special request to appeal a decision she made earlier. This decision was about whether Ripple's digital token called XRP is considered a "security" or not. So it seems this story is not done yet, so even more patience is needed. However, ripple is down at strong support here around 0.40-0.45 area where the market may find some new buyers, especially after the final fifth wave down that can still show up this week to complete a higher degree wave C. Rise above 60 cents can be the first indication that intraday lows are in the making.
Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ripple Cancun upgrade
Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023.
The rising accumulation trend supports a bullish thesis for OP closer to Ethereum’s Cancun upgrade. The new update is focused on reducing cost and boosting revenue for Layer 2 scaling solutions like Optimism and its competitor Arbitrum.
Bearish crypto markets fear hawkish Powell at Jackson Hole: scenarios for Bitcoin
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday has the potential to trigger volatility for Bitcoin price and more broadly cryptocurrency markets, which have recently recorded sharp falls alongside other risk assets.
Bitcoin price sustains above the key $25,000 level, broadly unchanged since the sharp decline seen on August 18 as investors appear to be cautious ahead of the key meeting, to be held between Thursday and Saturday.
