Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 19 March

Bitcoin not yet in a bearish phase despite on-chain and futures liquidity contraction: Glassnode
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $81,000 on Wednesday as both its on-chain liquidity and futures open interest declined, according to Glassnode's weekly report. The report revealed that the current market downturn may not signal a bearish transition as long-term holders (LTHs) have yet to discharge a huge portion of their profit.
Ripple’s XRP holds steady as long-term holders' refusal to sell calms bearish pressure from the futures market
Ripple's XRP declined by 1% on Tuesday, as on-chain and futures data reveal the impact of the recent market downturn on its investors. XRP futures open interest (OI) has remained largely flat since the market crash in early February. The remittance-based token has shed 33% of its OI between February 1 and March 18, per Coinglass data.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP expect volatility around the FOMC meeting
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) prices face resistance around their key levels; a firm close above indicates recovery on the cards, while Ethereum (ETH) price finds support at its critical level, suggesting a bounce ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP futures market signals rising bearish momentum amid large profit levels of long-term holders
Ripple's XRP declined by 1% on Tuesday, as on-chain and futures data reveal the impact of the recent market downturn on its investors.
Tron Price Forecast: TRX founder Justin Sun announces collaboration with Solana Blockchain
Tron (TRX) price edges slightly down, trading at $0.23 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 12% in the last two days.
Bitcoin not yet in a bearish phase despite on-chain and futures liquidity contraction: Glassnode
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $81,000 on Wednesday as both its on-chain liquidity and futures open interest declined, according to Glassnode's weekly report.
Raydium plans to launch Pumpfun competitor, will this spark a meme coin war?
Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Raydium is allegedly planning to roll out LaunchLab, a new token launchpad that would serve as an alternative to Pump.fun, according to a Blockworks report on Tuesday.
Bitcoin: BTC at risk of $75,000 reversal as Trump’s trade war overshadows US easing inflation
Bitcoin price remained constrained within a tight 8% channel between $76,000 and $84,472 this week. With conflicting market catalysts preventing prolonged directional swings, here are key factors that moved BTC prices this week, as well as key indicators to watch in the weeks ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.