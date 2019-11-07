Ripple’s XRP has been drifting down towards the support area at $0.2900 after another failed attempt to settle above $0.3000. XRP/USD hit the intraday high at $0.3149 only to retreat to $0.2970 by press time. Thee third digital coin with the current market value of $12.8 is down 2% on a day-to-day basis.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, $0.29 retains the stars of the key support level for XRP/USD. As long as it stays intact, the coin will continue moving in a recent range, waiting for new catalysts. Currently, several strong technical barriers cluster both above and below the price. Let's have a closer look at them.

NEO reached the recent top at $11.75 on November 4 and resumed the decline. The coin had been drifting lower inside the range; however, an increased bearish pressure pushed the price below $11.00 on Thursday and worsened the short-term technical picture.

The crypto market is broadly depressed following fresh bearish momentum across the board. However, for Monero (XMR) the picture is completely different. It is amazing how the bulls have managed to keep the bears at bay to more than 1% in gains on the day.