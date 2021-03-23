FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Filecoin and Enjin Coin – European Wrap 23 March

Cryptos |

XRP price aims for $1, social chatter skyrockets after SEC v. Ripple case takes new turn

The SEC confirmed that exchanges not affiliated with Ripple could not have illegally sold XRP. On hearing this development, the XRP army quickly retaliated as “relistXRP” started trending on Twitter in various regions. XRP price seems to be coiling up for a massive move up if it breaches the supply barrier at $0.62. Read more...

XRP/USDT 1-day

 

Filecoin hangs at the edge of a cliff, while downswing to $58 lingers

Filecoin has incurred considerable losses from the all-time high traded at $97. The declines seem unstoppable, according to short-term analysis. A massive breakdown will come into play if FIL losses the immediate support at $73. Read more...

FIL/USD 4-hour chart

Enjin Coin breakdown seems unstoppable, could plunge to $1.4

Enjin Coin retreat has held steady following the breakdown from the all-time high of $3.12. Several tentative support levels failed to hold, leaving ENJ firmly in the hands of the bears. In the meantime, the breakdown is in progress, with Enjin Coin downswing targeting losses toward the major support at $1.4. Read more...

 

ENJ/USD 4-hour chart

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

XRP price aims for $1, social chatter skyrockets after SEC v. Ripple case takes new turn

XRP price aims for $1, social chatter skyrockets after SEC v. Ripple case takes new turn

The SEC confirmed that exchanges not affiliated with Ripple could not have illegally sold XRP. On hearing this development, the XRP army quickly retaliated as “relistXRP” started trending on Twitter in various regions. XRP price seems to be coiling up for a massive move up if it breaches the supply barrier at $0.62.

More Ripple News

FIL hangs at the edge of a cliff, while downswing to $58 lingers

FIL hangs at the edge of a cliff, while downswing to $58 lingers

Filecoin has incurred considerable losses from the all-time high traded at $97. The declines seem unstoppable, according to short-term analysis. A massive breakdown will come into play if FIL losses the immediate support at $73.

More Filecoin News

Bitcoin holders expect high volatility as roughly 100,000 BTC options contracts expire Friday

Bitcoin holders expect high volatility as roughly 100,000 BTC options contracts expire Friday

Speculators have been bullish on Bitcoin ahead of its $6 billion options expiry on Friday. There is more open interest in call options than put, a recurring trend since early 2021. April could be a more volatile month for Bitcoin price than ahead of the options expiry on March 26.

More Bitcoin News

ENJ breakdown seems unstoppable, could plunge to $1.4

ENJ breakdown seems unstoppable, could plunge to $1.4

Enjin Coin retreat has held steady following the breakdown from the all-time high of $3.12. Several tentative support levels failed to hold, leaving ENJ firmly in the hands of the bears. 

More Enjin Coin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling

Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location