XRP price aims for $1, social chatter skyrockets after SEC v. Ripple case takes new turn

The SEC confirmed that exchanges not affiliated with Ripple could not have illegally sold XRP. On hearing this development, the XRP army quickly retaliated as “relistXRP” started trending on Twitter in various regions. XRP price seems to be coiling up for a massive move up if it breaches the supply barrier at $0.62. Read more...

Filecoin hangs at the edge of a cliff, while downswing to $58 lingers

Filecoin has incurred considerable losses from the all-time high traded at $97. The declines seem unstoppable, according to short-term analysis. A massive breakdown will come into play if FIL losses the immediate support at $73. Read more...

Enjin Coin breakdown seems unstoppable, could plunge to $1.4

Enjin Coin retreat has held steady following the breakdown from the all-time high of $3.12. Several tentative support levels failed to hold, leaving ENJ firmly in the hands of the bears. In the meantime, the breakdown is in progress, with Enjin Coin downswing targeting losses toward the major support at $1.4. Read more...