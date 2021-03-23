XRP price aims for $1, social chatter skyrockets after SEC v. Ripple case takes new turn
The SEC confirmed that exchanges not affiliated with Ripple could not have illegally sold XRP. On hearing this development, the XRP army quickly retaliated as “relistXRP” started trending on Twitter in various regions. XRP price seems to be coiling up for a massive move up if it breaches the supply barrier at $0.62. Read more...
Filecoin hangs at the edge of a cliff, while downswing to $58 lingers
Filecoin has incurred considerable losses from the all-time high traded at $97. The declines seem unstoppable, according to short-term analysis. A massive breakdown will come into play if FIL losses the immediate support at $73. Read more...
Enjin Coin breakdown seems unstoppable, could plunge to $1.4
Enjin Coin retreat has held steady following the breakdown from the all-time high of $3.12. Several tentative support levels failed to hold, leaving ENJ firmly in the hands of the bears. In the meantime, the breakdown is in progress, with Enjin Coin downswing targeting losses toward the major support at $1.4. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holders expect high volatility as roughly 100,000 BTC options contracts expire Friday
Speculators have been bullish on Bitcoin ahead of its $6 billion options expiry on Friday. There is more open interest in call options than put, a recurring trend since early 2021. April could be a more volatile month for Bitcoin price than ahead of the options expiry on March 26.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.