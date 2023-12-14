Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ethereum & Shiba Inu – European Wrap 14 December

XRP price rally to $0.74 likely as crypto market recovers post FOMC meeting
The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in the December 13 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting. With further interest rate hikes off the table, crypto market participants have reason to expect a rally in Bitcoin and altcoins.
In the past 24 hours, prices of Bitcoin and altcoins, including XRP, have observed gains. XRP price climbed to $0.6237 on Thursday. XRP price recovered from its recent pullback alongside other altcoins in response to the FOMC meeting. XRP price is currently in an uptrend that started in mid-October 2023. The altcoin is likely to continue rallying towards its $0.7430 target, 61.8% Fib level of the decline from its July 13 top of $0.9403 to August 17 bottom of $0.4237.
Ethereum upgrade EIP-4844 to help ETH outperform Bitcoin in 2024: JP Morgan
Analysts at the Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan said in a research note that they believe Ethereum is poised to outperform Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2024, The Block reports. The bullish thesis for ETH stems from the upcoming EIP-4844 upgrade to Ether’s blockchain.
The upgrade will power proto-danksharding on the Ethereum chain and reduce transaction costs for users. The Ethereum network’s most anticipated upgrade following the Merge is proto-danksharding, EIP-4844. The upgrade is expected to reduce transaction costs and boost throughput, two of the key challenges faced by the ETH blockchain presently.
Shibarium transactions surpass milestone, exceed 105 million
Shiba Inu, one of the largest dog-themed meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, recently surpassed a key milestone. Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s scaling solution, has recorded a total of 105.95 million transactions as of Thursday.
According to data from Shibarium.io, the total transactions on Shibarium have surpassed 105.95 million. The total transaction count has crossed 105,955,656. A total of 1.3 million wallet addresses have interacted with Shibarium.
