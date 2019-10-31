Ripple’s XRP recovered from the recent low of $0.2900 to trade at $0.2940 by press time. Thee third digital coin with the current market value of $12.7 has lost about 2.2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. A sustainable move below $0.30 bodes ill for XRP bulls in the short run.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, $0.30 remains the pivotal level for XRP/USD. The coin has been moving back and forth for several days amid growing indecision on the market. Currently, several strong technical barriers cluster both above and below the price. Let's have a closer look at them.

Ethereum Classic is defiantly bullish on the day when cryptos are struggling with rising selling pressure. ETC is up a subtle 1.16% on Thursday. After opening the session at $4.81, the bulls pushed it to highs around $4.9 before the market forced adjusted the price to the current $4.86.

TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0200, off the recent high reached at $0.0230 on Wednesday. The 10th largest coin with the current market value of $1.3 billion has lost nearly 7% in recent 24 hours; however, the technical picture remains positive as long as the price stays above $0.0200.