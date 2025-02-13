Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ethereum & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 13 February

XRP eyes recovery but derivatives market stalls progress
Ripple's XRP is up 2% in the early Asian session on Thursday following rising accumulation among investors and a potential bottom signal in the MVRV Ratio.
Ethereum could see a boost as Cboe files for 21Shares to begin staking within its ETH ETF
Ethereum (ETH) could be set for increased demand in the coming months following Cboe BZX 19b-4 filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable staking for the 21Shares Core Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Bitcoin and crypto recovers from CPI data as Trump pushes Russia–Ukraine diplomacy
Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto market saw slight gains on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's resolution calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The gains mark a recovery following an earlier price decline fueled by the release of stronger-than-expected United States (US) inflation data for January, which rose 3.3% YoY against expectations of 3.1%.
BNB price enters 7-day winning streak as Binance liquidates over $5.9 billion from BTC, ETH and SOL holdings
Binance Coin (BNB) price surged past $650 on Wednesday, marking a 15% increase over seven consecutive days of profit. Market reports suggest that recent trades executed by Binance’s parent company could drive further BNB price gains.
Dogecoin stabilizes at $0.25 as PEPE, TRUMP near double-digit losses
Dogecoin (DOGE) price holds firmly above the $0.25 level on Wednesday, while on-chain data links DOGE’s resilient performance to institutional interest and long-term investors’ reluctance to sell the token amid Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) speculations.
Trump’s tariffs shake crypto market, Bitcoin’s future uncertain
Donald Trump’s new tariffs have caused turbulence in the crypto market, leading to a sharp drop in total value and billions in liquidations. While uncertainty remains, some analysts believe these trade policies could create long-term opportunities for Bitcoin.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL gains ETF boost amid $3 billion unlock fears
Solana is down 1% on Tuesday following negative sentiment surrounding its upcoming $3 billion token unlock. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton is likely entering the race for a Solana exchange-traded fund following its filing for a Solana Trust in Delaware.
Bitcoin: BTC shows weakness, bears aiming for $90,000 mark
Bitcoin price hovers around $97,000 on Friday after losing nearly 5% in the last three days. CryptoQuant weekly report shows that activity on the Bitcoin network has declined to its lowest level in a year.
