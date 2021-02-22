Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Ethereum and Stellar Lumens – European Wrap 22 February

Ripple at a make-or-break point between bull flag pattern and several sell signals

XRP price has seen a 90% bull rally since February 2. Following this upswing, Ripple began consolidating, resulting in a bull flag pattern.

ETH eyes a 40% drop as it nears the end of a rising wedge

Ethereum price has dropped approximately 10% since it hit a new all-time high at $2,034 on February 20. At the time of writing, ETH price is trading just above the lower trendline of the rising wedge, waiting to establish a direction.

Stellar awaits a 60% bull rally from a bullish pennant pattern

XLM price saw a 160% upswing between late January and mid-February to hit a new all-time high at $0.60. However, since hitting the record level, Stellar has slipped into a consolidation phase.