Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, ChainLink & Dogecoin – European Wrap 15 December

XRP Ledger’s native token XRP is likely to rally to a peak of $1.50 post the bullish catalysts of 2024. Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event and the much anticipated approval of Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are lined up for 2024.

The two events are likely to act as catalysts for XRP price according to crypto analyst Austin Hilton. XRP price is currently in an uptrend and the altcoin’s price has remained largely unchanged in the past month. After hitting its monthly high of $0.70, XRP price suffered a pullback and the asset is trading at $0.63, at the time of writing.

The data feeds from Chainlink, a decentralized oracle blockchain network, became available on Friday on Polygon’s chain, enabling decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to have access to the emerging bank blockchain ecosystem. Large protocols like AAVE use Chainlink, and the data feeds network secures 85 to 90% of the available liquidity, according to Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal informed on X (formerly Twitter) that Chainlink’s data feeds are now live on Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake chain. The combination of the data feeds from the blockchain oracle network with the Ethereum scaling solution marks a new era for DeFi, according to Nailwal.

.@chainlink has been with @0xPolygon ecosystem side-by-side ever since Matic Network became Polygon in Feb. 2021. And what a journey it has been for both communities! On Polygon PoS, Chainlink is now used by the largest protocols like Aave and Gains and secures 85-90% of the… https://t.co/61lg61UdsK — Sandeep Nailwal | sandeep. polygon (@sandeepnailwal) December 15, 2023

Dogecoin (DOGE) price trades at $0.0977, but is poised to move higher as many investors are attracted to the gains of meme coins. Currently, Bonk Inu (BONK), a Solana-based meme coin, is the hype as the dog-themed crypto has rallied 183% in under 30 hours. As a result of the massive gains noted in BONK, DOGE could kickstart a quick uptrend.

Dogecoin price created the $0.0927 to $0.1060 range after registering 48% gains between November 22 and December 3. After a brief deviation below the range on December 13, DOGE recovered successfully and created the four-hour demand zone that extends from $0.0901 to $0.0944.