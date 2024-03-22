Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Chainlink & Bitcoin – European Wrap 22 March

Ripple’s David Schwartz states that Ripple didn’t conceal XRP sales, altcoin begins recovery
XRP price trades above the key $0.60 psychological level on Friday, holding on its recent gains as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to file its remedies-related opening brief in the Ripple lawsuit. As the two parties have agreed, the filings will temporarily remain sealed from the public.
Chainlink, Cardano high developer activity could spark price rally
Crypto intelligence firm Santiment released on Thursday a list of altcoins with the most developer activity in the past 30 days. The report shows that Chainlink (LINK), Cardano (ADA), and a surprise 2017 token called Status have been more attractive to developers, indicating they may see a price boost when these developments come to fruition.
Rising Dollar spooked Bitcoin, but not the entire crypto market
The cryptocurrency market closed lower on Thursday, but little changed from the $2.53 trillion market cap over 24 hours. However, the internal dynamics are mixed. Bitcoin loses 1.5% and retreats to $66K, while Ethereum hovers around $3500 (-0.25%), BNB and DOGE are up over 5%, and XRP is up around 4%.
