Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Ethereum – European Wrap 20 June

Pro Ripple attorney John Deaton finds legal provision that could have avoided SEC lawsuit
John Deaton, a pro Ripple attorney, said Tuesday that a legal provision called the Safe Harbor proposal could have avoided the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border remittance firm, saving millions of dollars that could have been invested in increasing XRP’s decentralization.
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple resulted in XRP delisting from several exchange platforms, partly fueling its price decline. The Safe Harbor proposal, Deaton says, could have saved firms like LBRY and Ripple the legal trouble and better protect interests of XRP holders.
Recently on @scottmelker @cryptomanran and @MarioNawfal’s Crypto Town Hall Spaces, @WarrenDavidson made a very accurate statement. Although no one is as bad as @GaryGensler, the Congressman stated some blame must be placed on Clayton and Hinman’s tenure at the SEC.— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) June 20, 2023
READ THIS: pic.twitter.com/TNon5nmxPb
Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin price slows down after an 88% upswing. This development could see result in a bearish takeover followed by steep corrections and new yearly lows.
The three-day chart for Bitcoin price shows a few bearish developments noted as follows:
- A slow but steady decline after forming a local top at $30,968.
- Relative Strength Index (RSI) slipping below the mean level, suggesting a shift in momentum favoring bears.
- Further inspection of RSI from March to June 2023 reveals a similar pattern seen in 2021, consisting of a failed flip of the RSI’s mean line in September 2021, followed by a slip below the 50-line in November 2021.
- Additionally, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) has also slid below the zero line, indicating that the bearish momentum is dominating.
- The last time AO slipped below the zero line after producing a double top was in December 2021, which marked the start of a bear market.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
Bitcoin price has been sliding lower since April 19 and has produced three distinctive lower lows and lower highs. Connecting these swing points reveals a falling wedge setup from which BTC attempts to break out in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com rejects accusations of propriety trading, citing risk-neutral operations
Crypto.com has denied allegations that the exchange condones insider trading, citing a stern resolve to steer clear of controversial practices. The articulation comes after five people close to the matter told Financial Times that the cryptocurrency platform had commissioned internal teams to engage in the crime.
Osmosis DEX carries the Cosmos DeFi with a deflation and fee-sharing mechanism
Osmosis, Cosmos ecosystem’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX), is drawing toward deflation and fee sharing after a community governance vote. Based on a recent announcement, the DEX is cutting token inflation by 50%, with plans for fee sharing in OSMO 2.0 update.
Binance to unlock the full potential of BNB Chain with optimized Layer-2 solution
Binance ecosystem is set to unleash the full potential of the BNB Smart Chain with the release of an optimized Layer-2 solution. The feature is set to address the network's adoption needs while delivering optimal performance.
KuCoin sees $20 million outflow in 24 hours traders speculate the exchange is next after Binance
KuCoin, a cryptocurrency exchange witnessed mass outflows of $20 million overnight, sparking rumors and speculation within the crypto community. Crypto market participants speculate that the exchange’s outflow is a result of an investigation into the exchange’s executives.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.