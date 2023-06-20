Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Ethereum – European Wrap 20 June

Share:

John Deaton, a pro Ripple attorney, said Tuesday that a legal provision called the Safe Harbor proposal could have avoided the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border remittance firm, saving millions of dollars that could have been invested in increasing XRP’s decentralization.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple resulted in XRP delisting from several exchange platforms, partly fueling its price decline. The Safe Harbor proposal, Deaton says, could have saved firms like LBRY and Ripple the legal trouble and better protect interests of XRP holders.

Recently on @scottmelker @cryptomanran and @MarioNawfal’s Crypto Town Hall Spaces, @WarrenDavidson made a very accurate statement. Although no one is as bad as @GaryGensler, the Congressman stated some blame must be placed on Clayton and Hinman’s tenure at the SEC.



READ THIS: pic.twitter.com/TNon5nmxPb — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) June 20, 2023

Bitcoin price slows down after an 88% upswing. This development could see result in a bearish takeover followed by steep corrections and new yearly lows.

The three-day chart for Bitcoin price shows a few bearish developments noted as follows:

A slow but steady decline after forming a local top at $30,968. Relative Strength Index (RSI) slipping below the mean level, suggesting a shift in momentum favoring bears. Further inspection of RSI from March to June 2023 reveals a similar pattern seen in 2021, consisting of a failed flip of the RSI’s mean line in September 2021, followed by a slip below the 50-line in November 2021. Additionally, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) has also slid below the zero line, indicating that the bearish momentum is dominating. The last time AO slipped below the zero line after producing a double top was in December 2021, which marked the start of a bear market.

Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.

Bitcoin price has been sliding lower since April 19 and has produced three distinctive lower lows and lower highs. Connecting these swing points reveals a falling wedge setup from which BTC attempts to break out in the short term.