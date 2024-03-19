Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Avalanche & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 19 March

Bitcoin (BTC) price downside momentum continues to gain strength, giving sidelined and late bulls a chance to buy the dip. The market remains focussed on the oncoming halving, expected to kick off the next bull cycle. For the meantime, however, spot BTC ETFs remain the main play in the market.

Avalanche (AVAX) price is an outlier on Monday, rallying while the broader market is crashing. It has outperformed Bitcoin price, as well as meme coins and AI crypto coins, sectors that have been thriving of late. AVAX’s good fortune comes ahead of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), which kicked off on Monday.

XRP price dropped closer to its psychologically important support level at $0.60 on Tuesday amidst a steep correction in the crypto ecosystem. Most of the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have noted a decline in their prices on March 19.

