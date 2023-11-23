Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Arbitrum & Polygon – European Wrap 23 November

Share:

XRP price observed 6% weekly losses as the altcoin suffered a correction. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against payment giant, Ripple, dragged on. News of a closed doors meeting between the two parties on November 30 has fueled speculation of a settlement between the two parties.

XRP price is $0.6105 on Thursday; the altcoin’s price is unchanged in the past day. XRPLedger’s native token noted 6% losses last week. The altcoin is likely to recover from the recent correction if the crossborder payment remittance firm, Ripple, settles with the US SEC. News of a closed-door meeting between the two parties has fueled speculation of a possible settlement of the financial regulator’s lawsuit against Ripple.

Arbitrum price shows signs of reversing the short-term corrective trend. A bottom formation could suggest that buyers are slowly accumulating before the 2023 rally continues.

Analysts forecast that the Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is all but approved after the Binance settlement with the US regulators. Bloomberg analysts have suggested a 90% probability of the ETF approval in January 2024. If this decision comes to pass, it will cause a massive buying frenzy that propels all altcoins.

Polygon network’s native token, MATIC, suffered a double-digit decline in the past week. The cryptocurrency shaved 15% off its price within a 7-day timeframe, and MATIC price is still at risk of further declines.

MATIC, one of the largest Layer 2 scaling tokens, slipped below the crucial supply zone that spans $0.84 to $0.86 on Tuesday. As seen in the In/Out of the Money indicator on IntoTheBlock, 14,240 wallet addresses bought 4.13 billion MATIC tokens in the $0.84 to $0.86 price range.