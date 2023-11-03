Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Render, Shiba Inu & Cardano – American Wrap 3 November

Render price crashes by 8% following transition from Ethereum to Solana
Shiba Inu price fails to breach key resistance despite special SHIB announcement from Japan SBI VC trade
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Investors realizing profits following 32% rally might send Bitcoin price to $30,000
Bitcoin price rally served as a motivation for people to jump in to invest in the cryptocurrency. However, with investors selling for profits, macro conditions opposing optimistic outlooks and the market cooling down, a decline does not seem too far-fetched.
SBF Trial Endgame: Jury deliberations begin as Sam Bankman-Fried’s court case nears its end
Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) multiple counts of charges in various categories – including fraud against FTX customers, fraud against FTX investors, fraud against Alameda's lenders, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud – have brought to light many discoveries, with the previous session giving both desks [defendant and prosecutor] a chance to give their closing arguments.
Arbitrum price aims 30% rally after breakout from a double bottom pattern
Arbitrum (ARB) price action beginning August through October has culminated in a double-bottom technical formation, coming at a time when the broader market is bullish, led by the king of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC).
ProShares announces launch of short Ether-linked ETF
ProShares, a major issuer of exchange-traded funds (ETF), announced the launch of the short Ether-linked ETF on Nov. ProShares’s new Short Ether Strategy ETF is set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca under the ticker symbol SETH and is designed to provide investors with an opportunity to profit from the volatility of Ether’s (ETH $1,811) price.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.