Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Tether & Bitcoin – European Wrap 11 July

Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows. Meanwhile, experts speculate whether altcoin investment will pay out in Q3 of 2023.

Polygon (MATIC) price remains among the best performers over the last month, all factors considered, rising around 45% as investors showed unwavering support for the token. This came after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled SOL, among other tokens, as securities.

Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.

When anomalies in USDT and USDC suddenly appear, it is considered a vital alpha sign for market participants. Interestingly, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who considers stablecoins superior to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), built a case for Chinese Yuan- backed stablecoins in a recent interview.

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to move sideways in a tight range with no resolution. However, a closer look at the price action suggests that a steep correction could be on its way. If bears are successful, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) could be in trouble as well.

Bitcoin (BTC) price shot up 27% from $24,777 on June 15 to set up a local top at $31,500 on June 23. As the third quarter takes off, BTC swept the $31,500 level for buy-stop liquidity and set up a new high at $31,568. It has since shed 3.65%.