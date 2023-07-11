Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Tether & Bitcoin – European Wrap 11 July

Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows. Meanwhile, experts speculate whether altcoin investment will pay out in Q3 of 2023.
Polygon (MATIC) price remains among the best performers over the last month, all factors considered, rising around 45% as investors showed unwavering support for the token. This came after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled SOL, among other tokens, as securities.
Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
When anomalies in USDT and USDC suddenly appear, it is considered a vital alpha sign for market participants. Interestingly, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who considers stablecoins superior to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), built a case for Chinese Yuan- backed stablecoins in a recent interview.
Top 3 Price Prediction for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC range leaves investors confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to move sideways in a tight range with no resolution. However, a closer look at the price action suggests that a steep correction could be on its way. If bears are successful, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) could be in trouble as well.
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot up 27% from $24,777 on June 15 to set up a local top at $31,500 on June 23. As the third quarter takes off, BTC swept the $31,500 level for buy-stop liquidity and set up a new high at $31,568. It has since shed 3.65%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC range leaves investors confused
BTC price continues to move sideways in a tight range with no resolution. However, a closer look at the price action suggests that a steep correction could be on its way. If bears are successful, Ethereum and Ripple could be in trouble as well.
Singapore starts shifting stance on cryptocurrencies amidst US SEC crackdown
While reeling from the FTX exchange implosion and the Three Arrows Capital crisis, the Monetary Authority of Singapore had successfully maintained a neutral stance on crypto. However, this has likely changed with Temasek’s announcement that the sovereign wealth fund is no longer keen on investing in crypto exchanges.
XRP on-chain metrics predict explosive price rally in the altcoin
XRP is in the spotlight once again as the community awaits a verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple case. The token noted a spike in its social dominance, an on-chain metric used to measure the mentions of an asset across social media platforms like Twitter. Typically, this is considered a sign of a recovery, which would mean thatand XRP price is likely to wipe out its losses from June 2023.
Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.