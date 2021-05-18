MATC price shows a bullish bias that has catapulted it to a record level. If the buyers continue to pile up the bid orders, Polygon could slice through the immediate barrier and reenter price discovery mode. However, failure to do so could result in a retracement to the weekly lows.

XLM price is currently indecisive as it bounces off a crucial support area. If the buyers pile up their bid orders, the chances of Stellar surging to new yearly highs are promising.

Cardano price has encountered significant selling pressure after conquering an all-time high of $2.47. Despite the 12% nosedive seen recently, a crucial support level might keep falling prices at bay.