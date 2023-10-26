Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Binance Coin & Terra – European Wrap 26 October

Share:

Polygon ecosystem created the POL token contract on the Ethereum mainnet on Wednesday. The new token is set to replace MATIC in 2024. The Ethereum scaling token continued its price rally as the contract for the new token went live on the mainnet in a broadly bullish crypto market.

Polygon Labs took the POL token contract live on the Ethereum mainnet on October 25, according to a recent announcement. The full name of the new token is Polygon Ecosystem Token. According to the blog post, the creation of the POL token “marks a major milestone in Polygon’s journey towards building an ecosystem of zero knowledge-based Layer 2 chains”.

It is my pleasure to report that POL contracts are live on Ethereum mainnet!



The launch of POL is a major milestone on the Polygon 2.0 roadmap, but it’s only the beginning. It paves the way for a number of upgrades, including launching a new staking layer to power Polygon… pic.twitter.com/9qdY6Bv5Lp — Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) October 25, 2023

Binance Coin (BNB) price has successfully breached its ongoing consolidation. If this momentum is maintained, BNB could extend its uptrend and revisit key hurdles.

Binance Coin (BNB) price consolidated between the $200 to $220 range for roughly three months, with an occasional revisit of the $228 hurdle. The recent spike in buying pressure has pushed BNB from $210 to a local top of $238 between October 19 and 24.

The Terra ecosystem is likely to begin its recovery with the community’s approval of proposal 4790. Terraform Labs’ (TFL) proposal was passed with the support of 86.9% of the community. LUNA’s weekly gains are likely to sustain with these developments in the ecosystem.

Terraform Labs’ proposed a revival of the Terra economy by leveraging their non-LUNA treasury. The proposal was passed with an overwhelming majority where 86.9% of voters supported TFL’s plan.