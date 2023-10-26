Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polygon, Binance Coin & Terra – European Wrap 26 October

MATIC price rally continues as Polygon’s POL contract goes live on Ethereum mainnet
Polygon ecosystem created the POL token contract on the Ethereum mainnet on Wednesday. The new token is set to replace MATIC in 2024. The Ethereum scaling token continued its price rally as the contract for the new token went live on the mainnet in a broadly bullish crypto market.
Polygon Labs took the POL token contract live on the Ethereum mainnet on October 25, according to a recent announcement. The full name of the new token is Polygon Ecosystem Token. According to the blog post, the creation of the POL token “marks a major milestone in Polygon’s journey towards building an ecosystem of zero knowledge-based Layer 2 chains”.
It is my pleasure to report that POL contracts are live on Ethereum mainnet!— Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) October 25, 2023
The launch of POL is a major milestone on the Polygon 2.0 roadmap, but it’s only the beginning. It paves the way for a number of upgrades, including launching a new staking layer to power Polygon… pic.twitter.com/9qdY6Bv5Lp
