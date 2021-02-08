DOT rebounds aiming for new record highs toward $30

DOT is back to trading above $20, a move that seems to have triggered massive buying orders. The least resistance path seems upwards from a technical perspective. However, a short term hurdle at $22 is standing in the way. Once broken, DOT will be pushing toward $30.

UNI targets $16 as technicals and on-chain metrics turn bearish

Uniswap's 350% year-to-date rally could be coming to an end as its price has declined by more than 15% from an all-time high of $22.70. The DeFi token seems bound for further losses since investors continue to book profits.

EGLD gains $1 billion in market capitalization after colossal surge

Elrond has been one of the most successful projects in the past few months. The digital asset has quickly climbed the leaderboard reaching $3 billion in market capitalization and experiencing a 3,300% rally since November 2020.