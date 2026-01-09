TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pepe, Bitcoin & JasmyCoin — Asian Wrap 09 January

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe (PEPE) is under extreme selling pressure, trading in the red for the fifth consecutive day, down 1% at press time on Friday. Pepe’s decline following a 72% hike last week suggests a likely profit-booking phase, while on-chain data indicates declining network activity. The technical outlook for PEPE focuses on the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the crucial support level.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP find key support, reviving rally hopes

Bitcoin price rejected the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the April low of $74,508 to October's all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253 on Tuesday. It declined nearly 3% over the next two days, retesting the previously broken upper consolidation zone at $90,000. As of Friday, BTC trades slightly above this support zone at $91,400. If the $90,000 support holds, BTC could extend the recovery toward the key resistance level at $94,253.

Top Crypto Gainers: JasmyCoin, Polygon, and Monero continue upward trajectory

JasmyCoin is down nearly 2% at press time on Friday after an almost 15% jump the previous day. The meme coin struggles to reclaim the $0.01000 psychological level, which has capped the price since early November. If JASMY exceeds this level, it could target the $0.01100 supply zone, last tested on October 29.

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP presses down on the 50-day EMA support as risk-averse sentiment spreads despite a positive start to 2026. XRP faces declining retail demand, as reflected in futures Open Interest, which has fallen to $4.15 billion.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds key support as momentum coils

Pi Network (PI) trades close to $0.2100 at press time on Friday, stabilizing after a two-day decline of nearly 2%. The PI token's trading volume steadily declines, while a surge in social dominance suggests a potential spike in retail interest.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Bitcoin holds $90,000 but stays below the 50-day EMA as institutional demand wanes. Ethereum steadies above $3,000 but remains structurally weak due to ETF outflows. XRP ETFs resume inflows, but the price struggles to gain ground above key support.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds have recorded net outflows so far this week. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.