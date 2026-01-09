Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pepe, Bitcoin & JasmyCoin — Asian Wrap 09 January

Pepe (PEPE) is under extreme selling pressure, trading in the red for the fifth consecutive day, down 1% at press time on Friday. Pepe’s decline following a 72% hike last week suggests a likely profit-booking phase, while on-chain data indicates declining network activity. The technical outlook for PEPE focuses on the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the crucial support level.

Bitcoin price rejected the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the April low of $74,508 to October's all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253 on Tuesday. It declined nearly 3% over the next two days, retesting the previously broken upper consolidation zone at $90,000. As of Friday, BTC trades slightly above this support zone at $91,400. If the $90,000 support holds, BTC could extend the recovery toward the key resistance level at $94,253.

JasmyCoin is down nearly 2% at press time on Friday after an almost 15% jump the previous day. The meme coin struggles to reclaim the $0.01000 psychological level, which has capped the price since early November. If JASMY exceeds this level, it could target the $0.01100 supply zone, last tested on October 29.