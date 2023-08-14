FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PayPal, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 14 August

Taiwan a step closer to establishing crypto regulation

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has come up with a draft of guiding principles through which it hopes to provide customer protection from the "existing" perspective of money laundering prevention and supervision, according to a report in ABmedia. 
PayPal’s stablecoin is focused on promoting the transition from legal tender currencies to web3, through its bank connections and wider payment applications. In a recent interview on the Unchained podcast, PayPal’s SVP of Blockchain, José Fernández da Ponte told host Laura Shin that PYUSD will be the only stablecoin currency accepted by PayPal.
 

There are no major crypto or macroeconomic events scheduled for this week, so we are going to focus on three aspects.

  • Bitcoin ETFs
  • Bitcoin price action
  • Altcoins

Crypto partners in your location