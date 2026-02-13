TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PancakeSwap, Decred & Bitcoin – European Wrap 13 February

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

PancakeSwap Price Analysis: Bearish momentum suggests further downside

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is trading below $1.26 at the time of writing on Friday, extending the losses by over 8% so far this week. The weakening derivatives market further supports the bearish outlook, with bears aiming for levels below $1.18.

Chart

Decred Price Forecast: DCR rebounds toward key resistance zone on volume spike

Decred (DCR) rebounds over 7% at press time on Friday after a three-day decline of almost 14%. Roughly 60% increase in trading volume over the last 24 hours supports the recovery, suggesting heightened spot-market demand. Technically, Decred remains under the shadow of the resistance zone near $26, which has been intact since late November. 

Chart

Bitcoin’s long-term rally is ‘broken’ until it reclaims $85,000, Deribit executive says

Bitcoin's long-term rally is "broken" and will remain so until the price climbs above $85,000, said Jean-David Péquignot, chief commercial officer of derivatives exchange Deribit.

The largest cryptocurrency has settled into the $60,000 to $70,000 range in the past week, some 45% below the record high it hit in October. It's on track to fall for a fourth straight week, and dropped below $85,000 at the end of January.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
