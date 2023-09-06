Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Optimism, Ripple & DODO – European Wrap 6 August

Share:

Optimism (OP) whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months. Considering that OP price has slumped 25% in the last month, these high-networth investors are buying the dips and are likely expecting an explosive move soon.

Optimism whales have been extremely active in the last two months, buying dips and adding OP to their already large holding. Between July 1 and September 6, Santiment’s Supply Distribution metric shows that wallets holding between 10,000 and 1,000,000 OP tokens accumulated 42.23 million OP worth nearly 60 million.

XRP is the crypto asset that will be used to power the international remittance service of banks that avail SBI Remit in three Asian countries. Japan’s largest remittance technology firm announced on Wednesday a new project which will enable the usage of XRP in remittance services for banks in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

In a recent blog post on the SBI Remit website, the remittance-technology firm shared plans to expand the use of the altcoin XRP to settle international payments for banks located in several Asian countries: Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Altcoin traders suffered losses in the second quarter as the Bitcoin price recovered. Since then, while opportunities have presented themselves in different altcoins, the gains may not be enough to wipe out losses.

On-chain analysts at Santiment used their Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) model to identify five altcoins in the “opportunity zone.” These altcoins are most likely to rise compared to other cryptocurrencies in the top 100 assets by market capitalization.