Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Optimism, Hedera & Shiba Inu – European Wrap 28 August

What BASE and Optimism’s collaboration means for OP price
Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE has triggered an on-chain bull rally. Built on Optimism’s OP stack, BASE’s popularity has allowed many investors to turn a few hundred dollars into impressive returns. In a recent announcement, Layer 2 scaling solution Optimism said it is collaborating with BASE, an alliance that could benefit OP holders.
Optimism gained popularity after its launch in May 2022. The launch of Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE using the OP stack propelled the token by nearly 20%. Optimism and BASE entered an alliance on August 24 that is set to be mutually beneficial for both parties. For Optimism, however, this move will help it for years to come.
Optimism, Sui, Hedera prices brace for over $138 million worth in token unlocks
Crypto tokens worth more than $150 million are set to be unlocked this week, $138 of them from projects such as Sui (SUI), Optimism (OP) and Hedera (HBAR), according to data from Token Unlocks. Prices of both OP and HBAR slid ahead of this week’s cliff token unlocks, which could increase the selling pressure as they will release more than 3% of the assets’ circulating supply.
Token unlocks are typically considered as bearish events for the assets involved. bBased on the price charts of OP, HBAR and dYdX (DYDX), the upcoming unlocks accentuate the existing downward trend in prices.
Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama
Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain, Shibarium, is live after a botched mainnet launch on August 16. While users lost access to their Ethereum and BONE tokens when they were “paused” (or became stuck) on the Shibarium bridge, Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB developers worked to reinstate withdrawals and reintroduce access to funds on the chain.
With help from Polygon and Unification, Shytoshi Kusama announced the return of Shibarium. Withdrawals of both Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE, LEASH) and WETH (Wrapped Ether) were finally enabled and are now operating smoothly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023. SOL blockchain has observed a spike in the volume of transactions on Solana, making a recovery since the FTX debacle of November 2022.
Binance CEO CZ says phishing attacks are targeting FTX, BlockFi, Genesis users after recent Kroll data leak
Kroll, a financial and risk advisory company, suffered a data breach and data of bankruptcy claimants for insolvent companies FTX, BlockFi and Genesis Global Holdco. CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), informed his 8.6 million followers of likely phishing attacks targeted at these users.
Curve Finance’s Michael Egorov proposes transaction fee of core crvUSD pools be doubled for higher CRV income
Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange platform, suffered an exploit on July 31. Hackers took off with over $50 million in crypto assets and this negatively influenced CRV token price. The asset’s price has been in a consistent decline since the event.
Celsius bankruptcy judge denies classification of CEL as a security, rejects precedent set in Ripple XRP case
Celsius, a bankrupt crypto lender’s case, has been ongoing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Following Ripple’s partial victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit, Celsius investor, Otis Davis, asked the presiding judge to recognize CEL as a security.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.