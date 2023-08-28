Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Optimism, Hedera & Shiba Inu – European Wrap 28 August

Share:

Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE has triggered an on-chain bull rally. Built on Optimism’s OP stack, BASE’s popularity has allowed many investors to turn a few hundred dollars into impressive returns. In a recent announcement, Layer 2 scaling solution Optimism said it is collaborating with BASE, an alliance that could benefit OP holders.

Optimism gained popularity after its launch in May 2022. The launch of Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE using the OP stack propelled the token by nearly 20%. Optimism and BASE entered an alliance on August 24 that is set to be mutually beneficial for both parties. For Optimism, however, this move will help it for years to come.

Crypto tokens worth more than $150 million are set to be unlocked this week, $138 of them from projects such as Sui (SUI), Optimism (OP) and Hedera (HBAR), according to data from Token Unlocks. Prices of both OP and HBAR slid ahead of this week’s cliff token unlocks, which could increase the selling pressure as they will release more than 3% of the assets’ circulating supply.

Token unlocks are typically considered as bearish events for the assets involved. bBased on the price charts of OP, HBAR and dYdX (DYDX), the upcoming unlocks accentuate the existing downward trend in prices.

Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain, Shibarium, is live after a botched mainnet launch on August 16. While users lost access to their Ethereum and BONE tokens when they were “paused” (or became stuck) on the Shibarium bridge, Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB developers worked to reinstate withdrawals and reintroduce access to funds on the chain.

With help from Polygon and Unification, Shytoshi Kusama announced the return of Shibarium. Withdrawals of both Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE, LEASH) and WETH (Wrapped Ether) were finally enabled and are now operating smoothly.