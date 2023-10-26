Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Optimism, Fetch.ai & Lido DAO — Asian Wrap 26 October

Optimism price could fall in the wake of $33.34 million worth of OP tokens flooding markets in a cliff unlock
Optimism (OP) has been overly volatile over the past several months, with the price action oscillating in a wave-like motion. Momentum indicators have mirrored this outlook as investors ride the trend. Meanwhile, key developments in the OP network have played critical roles in determining the upside potential.
Fetch.ai price reclaims May highs after a 60% rally as AI crypto coins join Bitcoin rally
Fetch.ai (FET) price kicked off a rally late last week that has culminated to an uptrend, positioning the AI crypto coin among the top gainers on October 26. It leads this class of altcoins in following the lead of Bitcoin (BTC), which continues to surge with the $35,000 psychological level now on the horizon.
Lido DAO price could lose its 27% rally as whales sell a third of their 60 million LDO accumulation
Lido DAO price has capitalized on the Bitcoin rally to bring significant gains to its investors. However, one particular cohort might have enjoyed the profits a bit too much as they are making a move in the direction that could undo the increase witnessed by LDO in the past few days.
