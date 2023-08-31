Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: NFP, Bitcoin & Ethereum – American Wrap 31 August

Could US Nonfarm Payrolls provide directional cues Bitcoin needs?
Bitcoin price is likely to see an additional spike in volatility as the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) number for August is set to be released on September 1. This event, in conjunction with others, will be a key data set that the US Federal Reserve will use to make interest rate decisions in September.
US Core PCE within market expectations in July, Bitcoin price likely to begin recovery
The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, Core PCE, excludes food and energy prices that are influenced by global factors. Core PCE rose 4.2% YoY in July, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis report on Thursday.
SEC could use alternative arguments to reject Grayscale spot Bitcoin ETF, Berenberg says
Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in the top 30 assets have recently increased, riding on the back of Grayscale’s win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in its spot Bitcoin ETF application lawsuit.
XRP price could plummet 7% as whales dump their Ripple holdings
XRP price dropped and wiped out all its gains from Judge Torres' ruling that offered Ripple a partial victory in the lawsuit brought forward by the SEC. XRP is one of the only altcoins in the crypto ecosystem, after Bitcoin and Ethereum, to receive legal clarity in a lawsuit ruling.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.