Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Maker, Bitcoin & LBRY – European Wrap 8 September

MakerDAO likely to spend $100 million on development and testing of tokenized US Treasury bonds
MakerDAO expressed its interest in acquiring US Treasury bills back in February 2022. Since then, the decentralized organization spent $2 billion purchasing short-term bonds. A core strategic finance member of the DAO, Steakhouse, recently proposed spending $100 million on development and testing of US Treasury bond products, with mixed reactions from the community of members.
The MakerDAO community expressed mixed feelings about Steakhouse’s proposal to allocate $100 million to development and testing of tokenized US Treasury bond products. The rationale provided by the strategic finance core member is that tokenized T-bill offerings have expanded since MakerDAO first expressed interest in February 2022.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.
Bitcoin price has been trading tightly with no volatility for quite some time. Despite the lack of directional bias, investors are still betting heavily. In the last 12 hours, BTC rose a mere 2.68%, which caused a whopping $30 million in shorts to get liquidated, according to CoinGlass.
LBRY plans to appeal ruling that considered LBC token a security
Content distribution platform LBRY said late Thursday that it has filed a notice of appeal against a recent ruling that declared the LBC token as an unregistered security. In July, a New Hampshire judge sided with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, which had brought the crypto firm to court for violating securities laws while issuing its token.
Recently, the regulator considered LBRY Inc’s financial constraints and revised down the settlement amount from $22 million to a $111,614 penalty.
Never give up LBRY @jeremykauffman— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 7, 2023
Everyone is on your side especially holders of the LBC token. I always said it wasn’t a good judgment https://t.co/1Hw5LZWDzM
