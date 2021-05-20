Litecoin price continues holding above a crucial support level despite the erratic behavior seen recently. A spike in buying pressure can be expected after most overleveraged traders were flushed out of the market.

Synthetix price took a nearly 60% nosedive as it fell in tandem with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. SNX is now holding above a crucial support level that could see it rebound to $26.

Enjin Coin price has been trading inside an uptrend for the past weeks, but still needs to climb above a key resistance level on the 4-hour chart. Fortunately, many on-chain metrics have turned in favor of the digital asset.