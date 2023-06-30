Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Pepe & Ethereum – European Wrap 30 June

Share:

Litecoin (LTC) crossed the key psychological level of $100 on Friday for the first time since mid-April, according to data from Binance. The altcoin’s network observed a spike in on-chain activity and social dominance throughout the week leading up to the price rally.

Litecoin is 33 days away from its next halving event, which is considered a bullish catalyst for LTC in the long term. Litecoin’s third halving event is in about one month, whenthe current block reward, 12.5 LTC,will be slashed to half after. The altcoin’s two previous halving events have acted as a bullish catalyst.

With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.

Pepe (PEPE) price continues to consolidate below the $0.00000164 resistance level. A breakout above this hurdle could trigger a 20% ascent that retests the $0.00000195 barrier. On the daily time frame, this level was a key support level that was flipped into a hurdle that prevented recovery for PEPE in early May.

Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.

Buterin told his 4.9 million followers that the real victory lies in a fair outcome to the whole US policy shift on the crypto industry. Solana is popular in the crypto community as one of the largest alternatives of Ethereum and is a competitor of the altcoin. Contrary to popular belief, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has voiced his support for the project and commented on the SEC’s crackdown on crypto.