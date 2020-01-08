Litecoin skyrockets as Binance launches LTC/USDT futures
Litecoin, the 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion jumped to $48.57 during early Asian hours, however, it failed to hold the ground and retreated to $47.70 by the time of writing. LTC/USD has gained over 4% in the recent 24 hours and 2.5% since the beginning of the day amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market. An average daily trading volume is in line with the recent figures.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD hit the brick wall at $60.00
Monero (XMR) bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $60.00. The coin topped at $60.12 during early Asian hours and reversed to $57.78 by press time. Despite 1.4% decline on Wednesday, Monero is the best-performing altcoin on the week-on-week basis: XMR/USD value increased by over 27% in recent seven days.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD trending upwards within a rising channel
Ethereum Classic is among the few cryptocurrencies keen to hold on to the gains accrued in the last 24 hours. ETC is in the green with a 1.54% rise on the day alongside EOS and Litecoin at 1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bitcoin, on the other hand, spiked above $8,400 but has adjusted to $8,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin ready to break from descending wedge
Bitcoin (BTC) has printed the sixth bullish candle in a row and taken down several important resistance levels on its trip to the North. Concerns abou
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD hit the brick wall at $60.00
Monero (XMR) bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $60.00. The coin topped at $60.12 during early Asian hours and reversed to $57.78 by press time.
Litecoin skyrockets as Binance launches LTC/USDT futures
Litecoin, the 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion jumped to $48.57 during early Asian hours, however, it failed to hold the ground and retreated to $47.70 by the time of writing.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD trending upwards within a rising channel
Ethereum Classic is among the few cryptocurrencies keen to hold on to the gains accrued in the last 24 hours. ETC is in the green with a 1.54% rise on the day alongside EOS and Litecoin at 1% and 2.6%, respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.