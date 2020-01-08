Litecoin, the 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion jumped to $48.57 during early Asian hours, however, it failed to hold the ground and retreated to $47.70 by the time of writing. LTC/USD has gained over 4% in the recent 24 hours and 2.5% since the beginning of the day amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market. An average daily trading volume is in line with the recent figures.

Monero (XMR) bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $60.00. The coin topped at $60.12 during early Asian hours and reversed to $57.78 by press time. Despite 1.4% decline on Wednesday, Monero is the best-performing altcoin on the week-on-week basis: XMR/USD value increased by over 27% in recent seven days.

Ethereum Classic is among the few cryptocurrencies keen to hold on to the gains accrued in the last 24 hours. ETC is in the green with a 1.54% rise on the day alongside EOS and Litecoin at 1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bitcoin, on the other hand, spiked above $8,400 but has adjusted to $8,300.