Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been losing ground gradually. LTC/USD has lost about 1.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $43.40 at the time of writing.

Ethereum Classic, now the 25th largest digital asset with the current market value of $436 million and an average daily trading volume of $769 million, has recovered from the recent low of $3.55 to trade at $3.75 at the time of writing. Despite the recovery, the coin is still moving inside the range with a bearish bias.

Dash has not been spared by the continuous bearish wave in the market this week. The descending trendline is forcing Bitcoin onto key support areas. For instance, possible support areas at $65, $60 and $55 caved in, and Dash culminated in losses below $50.