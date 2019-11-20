Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.5 billion, has been moving inside a range with bearish bias during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $54.23 on Tuesday and recovered to $55.21 by press time.

EOS is taking a breather after a couple of days of constant battering. The downtrend is as a result of the rejection that took place at $3.69 (November high). The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart failed to hold leading to declines below the trendline support.

Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.2586 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2525 by the time of writing. The downside correction stopped on approach to critical support area created by the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel. XRP/USD has gained about 1% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.