Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Lido DAO, Decentraland & Bitcoin – European Wrap 4 January

Lido DAO (LDO) price is exhibiting a long-term bullish outlook that could prove to be profitable for investors who purchased their assets in the past 21 months. Close to breaking through a key technical pattern, LDO is also nearing an 88% rally, which, if successful, would enable the altcoin to mark a new all-time high.

Lido DAO price is testing a key barrier at $3.2281. This line has been holding the altcoin down for the past 21 months, as the last time it was breached was back in April 2022. Since then, despite the crashes, the altcoin has remained in an uptrend.

Decentraland (MANA) price has declined by a sharp 12% in the last 24 hours, dragged by the broader market sell-off in the crypto market. As MANA trades at around a two-week low of $0.4752, it is also close to a so-called “opportunity zone” in which traders could start to accumulate the token again, according to on-chain metrics.

The price action of the Metaverse token has been similar to a popular price pattern that dictates the psychology of the market. The Wall Street Cheat Sheet suggests that following capitulation, the price dips once again before initiating a recovery. This phase is referred to as a period of Depression for the investors. One way to put it would be that MANA traders are at an all-time low sentimentally.

The upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval is set to be the biggest catalyst witnessed by the crypto market in a long time. The year 2023, in anticipation of the approval, observed millions of dollars flowing into digital asset investment products, which seem to have placed Bitcoin way above the home of DeFi Ethereum.

According to CoinShare’s weekly fund flow report, institutional investors’ interest in Bitcoin appears to have been magnanimous. Since the beginning of the year, digital asset investors have been favoring Bitcoin over Ethereum, and this is evident in the total flows for 2023.