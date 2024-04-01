Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Lido DAO, Decentraland & Bitcoin – European Wrap 4 January

Lido DAO price aims for 88% rally as it retests 21-month-old resistance barrier
Lido DAO (LDO) price is exhibiting a long-term bullish outlook that could prove to be profitable for investors who purchased their assets in the past 21 months. Close to breaking through a key technical pattern, LDO is also nearing an 88% rally, which, if successful, would enable the altcoin to mark a new all-time high.
Lido DAO price is testing a key barrier at $3.2281. This line has been holding the altcoin down for the past 21 months, as the last time it was breached was back in April 2022. Since then, despite the crashes, the altcoin has remained in an uptrend.
MANA price falls by sharp 12%, nearing "opportunity zone" for traders
Decentraland (MANA) price has declined by a sharp 12% in the last 24 hours, dragged by the broader market sell-off in the crypto market. As MANA trades at around a two-week low of $0.4752, it is also close to a so-called “opportunity zone” in which traders could start to accumulate the token again, according to on-chain metrics.
The price action of the Metaverse token has been similar to a popular price pattern that dictates the psychology of the market. The Wall Street Cheat Sheet suggests that following capitulation, the price dips once again before initiating a recovery. This phase is referred to as a period of Depression for the investors. One way to put it would be that MANA traders are at an all-time low sentimentally.
Institutions' interest in crypto grew by 176% in 2023 but seems to be waning ahead of Bitcoin ETF
The upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval is set to be the biggest catalyst witnessed by the crypto market in a long time. The year 2023, in anticipation of the approval, observed millions of dollars flowing into digital asset investment products, which seem to have placed Bitcoin way above the home of DeFi Ethereum.
According to CoinShare’s weekly fund flow report, institutional investors’ interest in Bitcoin appears to have been magnanimous. Since the beginning of the year, digital asset investors have been favoring Bitcoin over Ethereum, and this is evident in the total flows for 2023.
Bitcoin price divergence suggests rally is impending; spot BTC ETF rejection report refuted
Bitcoin price took a hit on Thursday, which resulted in the entire crypto market noting a dip. The sudden drop in price was nothing but a panicked reaction from the investors thanks to the emergence of a report from Matrixport.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection. The nosedive wiped nearly $1 billion in open interest.
XRP price hit a three-year low against Bitcoin as fears of Spot BTC ETF rejection span the market
Ripple (XRP) price suffered by association as the broader market reacted to speculation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would reject spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike other altcoins, however, Ripple price’s reaction came despite the token not having gone up previously like the rest of the market.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.